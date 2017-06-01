WARNING! This HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laughter, watch it at your own risk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:20

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 For those people quick to get into physical fights at the slightest provocation, learn a thing or two from this hilarious video.

The poor watchman wanted to whip the guy but didn’t know what he was getting himself into and by the time he realized he had chewed more than he could swallow, he was on the floor.

It pays to choose your battles carefully.

Watch the video below.

 The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno