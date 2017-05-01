Wanted! JOHO spots those used by UHURU to intimidate him! This is what he’ll do to them if RAILA wins

Friday June 2, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has warned the police to stop being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta to intimidate and frustrate him.





Speaking during Madaraka Day celebrations in Mombasa yesterday, Joho asked police not to implement illegal orders issued to them against him by the President.





Joho warned that the police officers being used to intimidate him would be held personally responsible if National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga wins the...



