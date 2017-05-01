Wanted! JOHO spots those used by UHURU to intimidate him! This is what he’ll do to them if RAILA wins

...August elections.





He said the police must serve all Kenyans equally and not act in partisan manner.





“For those of you who execute illegal instructions, you will be held responsible at some point.”





“If police officers agree to be used as Jubilee brokers, then we are monitoring and timing you.”





“I am not always going to be in Opposition.”





“After this election, I am sure I will be in Government and Raila Odinga will be President,” Joho said.





On Wednesday, Joho was blocked by GSUs from attending the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Before then, he had been blocked from attending the re-launching of Mtongwe Ferry.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



