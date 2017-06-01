Wameshikwa! See how media houses lie to Kenyans how RAILA is attracting huge crowd in his rallies.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - This is an interesting observation by Jane Kogi on how media houses are lying to Kenyans how Raila is attracting huge crowds in his rallies.





It’s bad.





Just read this.





He who pays the piper calls the tune..... Why would our media houses do this, why lie to Raila he has the numbers yet they know so well he doesn't??? I think government should reconsider doing business with these media houses.... Media was one of..



