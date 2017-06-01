WALTER MENYA caught red handed demanding for a bribe from State officer - Listen to this audio.

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Nation Media Group’s Walter Menya was arrested on Sunday in Nairobi for allegedly soliciting for bribes from the State to cover up a story about Jubilee Party.





According to impeccable sources, Menya was arrested for soliciting and demanding bribes from State House and other Government agencies.





The trap was set by Jubilee operatives who were angry after Daily Nation revealed the faces behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns.





So plans were laid on how to take the..



