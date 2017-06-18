Waitress caught on camera inserting a hotdog in her V@G!N@ before serving a customer (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - This shocking video of hotel waitress deliberately ‘contaminating’ food before serving a customer will make you lose faith in humanity.





The waitress from hell inserted the hotdog in her privates then proceeded to deliver it to the unsuspecting customer.





This is so gross in all levels.





While there is no way this shocking act can be justified, people should be careful how they deal with those who handle their food.





Watch the video below.



