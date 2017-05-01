WAIGURU reveals how she embarrassed RAILA ODINGA in 2014! This was the begging of my troubles.

Thursday June 1, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, has revealed the reason why NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, linked her to the Sh 791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV on Wednesday , Waiguru, who is eyeing the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2017, said Raila Odinga linked her to the scam after she embarrassed him in Kibera by building toilets and cleaning the slum.





Waiguru, who is battling the..



