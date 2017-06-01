WAIGURU pulls a surprise on MARTHA KARUA and leaves her with an irreparable damage - RAILA in the mix

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Jubilee Party nominee for the Kirinyaga Governorship, Anne Waiguru, has hit out at her arch rival, Martha Karua of Narc Kenya, accusing her of being former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mole in Mt. Kenya.





Speaking yesterday, Waiguru, who is also the former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, asked voters to reject Martha Karua during the August 8th General Election for working with the enemy.





She dismissed Karua as a..



