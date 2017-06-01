WAIGURU pulls another first on MARTHA KARUA and UHURU is in the mix - This is a big blow

..makes sure she takes photographs while near him.”





“This is to create the impression that she is the President’s favourite candidate for the Governor seat, but I want to tell her that will not help her win the seat,” Waiguru said.





In response, Karua has accused Waiguru of being a liability to the President when she was Devolution Minister.





“We need to vote for people who have no history of involvement in plunder of public resources like me and not Waiguru,” Karua said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



