WAIGURU pulls another first on MARTHA KARUA and UHURU is in the mix - This is a big blow

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Jubilee gubernatorial candidate for Kirinyaga County, Anne Waiguru, has accused her rival, Martha Karua, of Narc Kenya of riding on the popularity of President Uhuru Kenyatta to win the support of the locals.





Speaking over the weekend, Waiguru, who is also the former Cabinet Secretary for Devolution, told Karua to prepare for a humiliating defeat saying not even President Uhuru Kenyatta will help her win the election.





“When Karua attends meetings where President Uhuru Kenyatta is, she..



