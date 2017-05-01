WAIGURU in trouble for urinating on RAILA ‘Joshua’ ODINGA on JKL! See where she could be headed

Friday June 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are now demanding for the arrest and prosecution of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, for orchestrating the looting at the National Youth Service (NYS) in accordance with the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).





This comes barely a day after Waiguru blamed Raila Odinga for her woes saying Raila was jealous for her success and that’s why he was after her.





In an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Waiguru also accused some PAC members of trying to extort money from her to write a favourable report.





"Sometimes, some PAC members would ask for..



