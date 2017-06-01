VIDEO of UHURU being humiliated in KISII emerges online - KISII is NASA and RAILA’s hood

Friday, June 9, 2017 - President Uhuru was in Kisii County on Monday where he gave out Sh358 million to settle integrated internally displaced persons (IDPs)





The Head of State took time to campaign and asked the people of Kisii County to vote for him in the August poll.





However, it appears Kisii is an opposition stronghold as the residents lined along the road as the President’s convoy was passing and started chanting Nasa! Nasa!





Uhuru secured 20% of total votes cast from the region in 2013 but the picture on the ground is grim if this video is anything to go by.





Watch the video below.



