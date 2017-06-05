VICTOR WANYAMA flaunts his custom-made Sh25m toy and people are talking - PHOTOs

Monday, June 05, 2017 - Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama is the talk of the town after he paraded his luxurious custom-made ride thought to cost Sh25m.





The Spurs ace is the country and on Saturday he made his way to Machakos where the national team has pitched camp ahead of crucial 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone in the VW Crafter Cr53 Maxi.





The German machine is fitted with 3D TV screens, PS, 10 seater rotating seats, coffeemaker and even fridge.





The Wanyamas also own a Jaguar, Hummer, Lexus V8, among other toys money can buy.





