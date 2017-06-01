VERA SIDIKA’s exboyfriend flaunts his new curvy LOVER, this man has a taste (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 15 June 2017 - Early this year, Vera Sidika unveiled her wealthy Nigerian boyfriend as they enjoyed vacations in exclusive hotels and beaches.

But their affair was short-lived.


He used and dumped her for another curvy South African socialite called Lady Kaygee.

This man has a taste for hot “mamas”.

They were enjoying a vacation.

