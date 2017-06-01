VERA SIDIKA was being beaten like a burukenge by her Nigerian LOVER, She shares SHOCKING VIDEO.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, has confessed she was in an abusive relationship.





The curvy socialite shared a video being assaulted by her Nigerian ex-boyfriend and revealed that she walked out of the relationship after being assaulted.





“The first time he hit me I left Dubai and never set foot since January even after he kept asking me to go.”





“I was scared.” Vera said.





She then shared a video being assaulted by her Nigerian ex-lover.





The man was brutal and merciless.





This is what Vera posted on her Instagram revealing how he she was being assaulted by her Nigerian ex-lover .





I could care less about what y'all think...but God knows I was patient. The first time he hit me I left dubai and never set foot since January even after he kept asking me to go. I was scared. Reason I was calm on my messages was coz I was scared of what he's capable of doing. I have never in my life been in an abusive relationship.





This was my first 😔 & u can see my pink bag was packed plus the make up bag I wanted to leave. But he would never let me leave. It was always a struggle 😔 I finally understood how it felt. How these women feel going through this. I swear to my God 🙏🏻 I was never in this relationship for money.





He can testify so can his friends. The clothes he refused to…



