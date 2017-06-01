VERA SIDIKA was being beaten like a burukenge by her Nigerian LOVER, She shares SHOCKING VIDEO.

….give me back were my own clothes I bought he has NEVER bought me clothes to feel has right to keep them. I honestly thought I shud give love a 2nd chance & rub of idea of "I don't wanna get married" that I once had.





On a fight he cut my bag handle promised to replace it & never did. Instead said he'll throw it in the trash or give his cleaner.





This was the reason I never went back to dubai. I tried to leave for kenya ASAP but couldn't. He would never let me go anywhere Alone & I just had to play nice so I can finally get home safe 😔 . My relationship was lied to from start to finish.





He confessed he was in Jail just came out in March 2016 & changed. Doesn't do fraud anymore etc I tried to believe him coz people do change. He said he had a spa & real estate in dubai. Whenever I was around never saw him do any funny thing so I believed him.





Until i found out later it was a lie 😔 I discovered so much 😔





Here’s a video of Vera being assaulted by her Nigerian ex-lover.





