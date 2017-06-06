Vacancies Available in Oshwal Academy Nairobi, Kenya

Vacancies Available in Oshwal Academy Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 14:38
Reference Number:OAN/SS/17/5
Category:Academics
Location: Senior School
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepare children for lGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels.
The Academy is seeking for a Drama Teacher for its Senior School.
Skills and Competence:
Qualifications:
- Bachelor degree in
Performing Arts / Drama.
- Technical and
demonstrable proficiency in performing arts.
- Experience and
competence:
- At least 3 years’
experience as a performing arts instructor in a school.
- Demonstrable
experience as a performing artist at any level, with the ability to
compose original content, will be an added advantage.
- Passionate about
21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.
- Excellent written
and oral communication.
- Innovative and
creative individual.
- Ability to organize
and communicate effectively.
- Ability to work
independently with minimum supervision.
Job Title: Physics Teacher
Reference Number:OAN/SS/17/5
Category:Academics
Location: Nairobi – Senior School
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), and prepares children for IGCSE and GCE A Levels.
The Academy is seeking for a Physics teacher for its Senior School.
Skills and Competence:
Qualifications:
- A graduate with a
Bachelor of education Degree in Physics or a holder of a Bachelor of
Science degree in Physics with a postgraduate Diploma in Education.
- Applicants with a
Masters degree in Physics will have an added advantage.
- Experience and
competence:
- At least four years’
working teaching experience in I.G.C.S.E. and A level Physics.
- Demonstrable
technical and academic knowledge of Physics’ concepts.
- Knowledge of
technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (I.G.C.S.E.
and A level)
- Demonstrable ability
in supervising examination classes.
- Passionate about
21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.
- Ability to organize
and communicate effectively.
- Ability to work
independently with minimal supervision.
Job Title: Biology Teacher
Reference Number:OAN/SS/17/5
Category:Academics
Location: Nairobi - Senior School
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), and prepares children for l.G.C.S.E. and GCE A Levels.
The Academy is seeking for a Biology teacher for its Senior School.
Skills and Competence:
Qualifications:
- A graduate with a
Bachelor of Education degree in Biology or a holder of a Bachelor of
Science degree in Biology with a postgraduate Diploma in Education.
- Applicants with a
Masters degree in a Biology or related science will have an added
advantage.
- Experience and
competence:
- At least four years’
working teaching experience in A level Biology and Human Biology.
- Demonstrable
technical and academic knowledge of Biological concepts.
- Knowledge of
technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (I.G.C.S.E.
and A level)
- Passionate about
21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.
- Demonstrable ability
in supervising examination classes.
- Ability to organize
and communicate effectively.
- Ability to work
independently with minimal supervision.
How to Apply
If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to
The application closing date is 6th June 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.