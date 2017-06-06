Vacancies Available in Oshwal Academy Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Drama Teacher





Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepare children for lGCSE and GCE A/S and A' Levels.





The Academy is seeking for a Drama Teacher for its Senior School.







Bachelor degree in Performing Arts / Drama.

Technical and demonstrable proficiency in performing arts.

At least 3 years’ experience as a performing arts instructor in a school.

Demonstrable experience as a performing artist at any level, with the ability to compose original content, will be an added advantage.

Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.

Excellent written and oral communication.

Innovative and creative individual.

Ability to organize and communicate effectively.

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.









Job Title: Physics Teacher





The Academy is seeking for a Physics teacher for its Senior School.

Skills and Competence:

Qualifications:





The Academy is seeking for a Physics teacher for its Senior School.







A graduate with a Bachelor of education Degree in Physics or a holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with a postgraduate Diploma in Education.

Applicants with a Masters degree in Physics will have an added advantage.

At least four years’ working teaching experience in I.G.C.S.E. and A level Physics.

Demonstrable technical and academic knowledge of Physics’ concepts.

Knowledge of technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (I.G.C.S.E. and A level)

Demonstrable ability in supervising examination classes.

Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.

Ability to organize and communicate effectively.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.









Job Title: Biology Teacher





The Academy is seeking for a Biology teacher for its Senior School.

Skills and Competence:

Qualifications:





The Academy is seeking for a Biology teacher for its Senior School.







A graduate with a Bachelor of Education degree in Biology or a holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a postgraduate Diploma in Education.

Applicants with a Masters degree in a Biology or related science will have an added advantage.

At least four years’ working teaching experience in A level Biology and Human Biology.

Demonstrable technical and academic knowledge of Biological concepts.

Knowledge of technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (I.G.C.S.E. and A level)

Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.

Demonstrable ability in supervising examination classes.

Ability to organize and communicate effectively.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

HR Manager

Oshwal Academy

E-Mail: vacancy@oerb.org

If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to HR Manager, Oshwal Academy, E-Mail: vacancy@oerb.org

The application closing date is 6th June 2017.




