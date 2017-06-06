Vacancies Available in Oshwal Academy Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Drama Teacher

Reference Number:OAN/SS/17/5
 
Category:Academics

Location: Senior School

Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepare children for lGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels. 

The Academy is seeking for a Drama Teacher for its Senior School. 

Skills and Competence: 
 
Qualifications:
  • Bachelor degree in Performing Arts / Drama.
  • Technical and demonstrable proficiency in performing arts.
  • Experience and competence:
  • At least 3 years’ experience as a performing arts instructor in a school.
  • Demonstrable experience as a performing artist at any level, with the ability to compose original content, will be an added advantage.
  • Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.
  • Excellent written and oral communication.
  • Innovative and creative individual.
  • Ability to organize and communicate effectively.
  • Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.


Job Title: Physics Teacher

Reference Number:OAN/SS/17/5
 
Category:Academics

Location: Nairobi – Senior School 
 
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), and prepares children for IGCSE and GCE A Levels. 

The Academy is seeking for a Physics teacher for its Senior School. 
 

Skills and Competence: 
 
Qualifications:
  • A graduate with a Bachelor of education Degree in Physics or a holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with a postgraduate Diploma in Education.
  • Applicants with a Masters degree in Physics will have an added advantage. 
  • Experience and competence:
  • At least four years’ working teaching experience in I.G.C.S.E. and A level Physics.
  • Demonstrable technical and academic knowledge of Physics’ concepts.
  • Knowledge of technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (I.G.C.S.E. and A level)
  • Demonstrable ability in supervising examination classes.
  • Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.
  • Ability to organize and communicate effectively.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.


Job Title: Biology Teacher

Reference Number:OAN/SS/17/5
 
Category:Academics

Location: Nairobi - Senior School 
 
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), and prepares children for l.G.C.S.E. and GCE A Levels.

The Academy is seeking for a Biology teacher for its Senior School. 
 

Skills and Competence: 
 
Qualifications:
  • A graduate with a Bachelor of Education degree in Biology or a holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a postgraduate Diploma in Education.
  • Applicants with a Masters degree in a Biology or related science will have an added advantage. 
  • Experience and competence:
  • At least four years’ working teaching experience in A level Biology and Human Biology.
  • Demonstrable technical and academic knowledge of Biological concepts.
  • Knowledge of technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (I.G.C.S.E. and A level)
  • Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.
  • Demonstrable ability in supervising examination classes.
  • Ability to organize and communicate effectively.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
How to Apply

If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to

HR Manager
Oshwal Academy
E-Mail: vacancy@oerb.org
 
The application closing date is 6th June 2017. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

