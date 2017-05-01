UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video may kill you with laughter-watch at own risk.

Friday, June 2, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.





This is a game you may actually try out with your crazy friends.





The participants are supposed to pop the balloon tied on the back by squeezing and thrusting against their mate.





However, things got a little out of hand when one of them thrust so hard that he knocked his partner over.





Watch the video below.



