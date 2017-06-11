UTACHEKA ULIE! This bloody hilarious guy may kill you with laughter-watch at own risk (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 11, 2017- This Malawian born UK based stand-comedian has become a sensation since his appearance in the Britains’ Got Talent Show.





The 37-year old wowed judges from the moment he stepped on stage.





His brilliant act that left judges laughing silly earned him a golden buzzer and went all the way to the final where he finished third.





He may not have walk away with the prize but the exposure he has gained will change his life for good.





Below is his performance in the grand finale and boy, this brother from Malawi is funny as they come.





Watch the video below.