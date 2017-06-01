UTACHEKA ULIE: No S3X before marriage can be tricky (WATCH VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 11:25
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, then this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.
This poor guy had dated her for three years without getting intimate.
The lady claimed she is prohibited from doing it before marriage forcing the guy to propose to her.
However, the guy nearly had a heart attack from what happened next.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.