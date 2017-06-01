Uproar as UHURU/ RUTO award their wives sh1.3 billion as Kenyans kill each other over imaginary unga

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have sparked uproar after they allocated themselves and their wives a whopping sh1.3 billion in the supplementary budget through the Presidency.





The money, which is expected to be spent in the next three weeks, will be used by First Lady Margret Kenyatta and Ruto’s wife, Rachel, to fund social programmes.





The programmes for which the sh1.3 billion will be spent on include a mentoring and rewarding scheme for pupils by Uhuru’s wife and..



