Unforgivable! See what RUTO did to ODM aspirant when he visited Kakamega - This may cost UHURU votes

...also known as Mr. Moneybags, has accused Ruto of using area MP, John Waluke, who defected from ODM to Jubilee, to intimidate him ahead of polls.





“My compound surrounded by police ahead of William Ruto’s visit in Sirisia.”





“OCPD has summoned me,” Nandalwe wrote on his Twitter handle.





The ODM aspirant is accused of being behind the recent incident where youths attempted to block Ruto's convoy in Kimilili in May, 2017 and thus the need to put him under ‘house arrest’ this time around.





