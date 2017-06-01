Under UHURU/ RUTO, our great nation, Kenya, is in ICU and I have the cure - RAILA ODINGA.

Thursday June 22, 2017 - NASA supremo, Raila Odinga, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, have mismanaged the country and it is literally in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





Addressing NASA supporters in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, on Thursday together with Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, Raila said Kenya is ailing and is currently admitted to the ICU.





He said it is only NASA that has the cure for the ailing country.





“We as NASA leaders have..



