Unbelievable! This is how loud-mouthed MOSES KURIA was welcomed in Kisumu (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 - Loud-mouthed Jubilee MP and Uhuru’s sycophant, Moses Kuria, has shared a video receiving a warm welcome when he landed in Kisumu.





In the video, Kuria is seen interacting with Luos and laughing as they request to take photos with him.





Kuria, who has been insulting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga like a baby, shared the video on his facebook page saying, “ love Kisumu. Asante kwa ukaribisho.





He shared the video to prove that he is still popular in Raila’s stronghold even after insulting him.





Here’s the video from Kisumu that Kuria shared.



