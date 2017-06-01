Unbelievable! See what the MCA whose 3 kids were murdered in cold blood is planning to do

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - Kapsoya MCA aspirant whose three children were murdered in cold blood 2 weeks ago and their bodies dumped in River Nzoia has vowed to press on with his quest to become the next MCA of Kapsoya in Eldoret.





Speaking yesterday, James Ratemo Nyambane, said the brutal murder of his innocent children will not deter him from pursuing his political dream.





In fact he said, the death of his kids has emboldened his resolve to go for the MCA seat without any fear.





“My children were a..



