UHURU’s wife, MAGGY, in a big scandal with her Beyond Zero clinics! This may cost them the Presidency

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - First Lady Margret Kenyatta has been embroiled in a scandal regarding her Beyond Zero clinics.





This is after it emerged that most of her mobile clinics, which she bought after soliciting money from poor Kenyans, are not serving the purpose for which they were intended.





A spot-check on 11 Beyond Zero clinic facilities set up in Kibra area has revealed that only a..



