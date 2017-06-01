UHURU’s humiliation continues as SHAHBAL also parts ways with him - See what he did to BETH MUGO

The Kenyan DAILY POST 13:48

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - Cracks have emerged in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign team at the Coast after Jubilee leaders skipped the opening of the regional coordination office.


Jubilee aspirant for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat, Suleiman Shahbal, who is also Uhuru/ Ruto’s pointman at the Coast, led other Jubilee leaders, among them Matano Chengo and Mombasa Women Representative candidate on a Jubilee ticket, Amina Abdala, to snub the function that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Beth Mugo, who is also a nominated Senator.

The Jubilee leaders accused Uhuru’s cousin of...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno