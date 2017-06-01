UHURU’s Govt suspends IDPs’ compensation in Kisii/ Nyamira days after issuing cheques! Here is why!

..Gusii Stadium, Kisii County Commissioner, Samuel Njora, called on the Kenya Commercial Bank to immediately suspend the exercise until the names of beneficiaries were vetted by State officers.





“Everybody should move back to his or her sub-county headquarters and get further clarification from their Assistant County Commissioner.”





“Some people included the names of their relatives thinking that the Government would not verify the list,” Njora said.





Uhuru issued the cheque for IDPs last week when he visited Kisii and Nyamira Counties while on a campaign trail.





