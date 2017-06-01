UHURU’s Govt suspends IDPs’ compensation in Kisii/ Nyamira days after issuing cheques! Here is why!

Tuesday June 14, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has temporarily suspended the ongoing compensation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nyamira and Kisii Counties.





This is after it emerged that some politicians and coordinators of the exercise had sneaked names of their family members into the list of IDPs to be compensated.





Besides, the group had a different list of beneficiaries from the one initially presented to the Government.





Addressing the irked IDPs at...



