UHURU’s daughter was photographed hanging out with a poor family and this guy is not impressed.

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 - Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina, was photographed hanging out with a poor family and this guy is not impressed at all.





He attacked Ngina and said that poor people have turned out to be a tourist attraction to the grandchildren of Jomo Kenyatta.





She what he posted;





Poverty isn't our wish, poverty in kenya was "genesised" by Jomo Kenyatta.



Now all the poor people have turned out to be a tourist attraction to the grandchildren of Jomo Kenyatta.



Look at Ngina Kenyatta in this photo and…



