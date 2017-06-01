UHURU’s daughter was photographed hanging out with a poor family and this guy is not impressed.

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 - Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina, was photographed hanging out with a poor family and this guy is not impressed at all.

He attacked Ngina and said that poor people have turned out to be a tourist attraction to the grandchildren of Jomo Kenyatta.

She what he posted;

Poverty isn't our wish, poverty in kenya was "genesised" by Jomo Kenyatta. 

Now all the poor people have turned out to be a tourist attraction to the grandchildren of Jomo Kenyatta. 

Look at Ngina Kenyatta in this photo and…

