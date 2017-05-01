UHURU will regret blocking JOHO from SGR launch as 47 Governors release disturbing statement

Thursday June 1, 2017 - Barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta blocked Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho from attending the historic launch of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at Miritini, the Council of Governors has condemned the President for the move, saying it was uncalled for.





Through their chairman, Governor Josephat Nanok, all the 47 Governors have slammed the Jubilee Government for troubling Hassan Joho who is one of their own.





In a press statement released by Nanok on Thursday , the Governors have asked the Jubilee Government to respect the Office of the Governor because it is a constitutional office that must be treated with the respect it deserves.





Here is the full statement;





COUNCIL OF GOVERNORS PRESS STATEMENT BY H.E JOSPHAT NANOK, CHAIRMAN, COUNCIL OF GOVERNORS OVER MISTREATMENT OF MOMBASA GOVERNOR H.E ALI HASSAN JOHO DURING THE LAUNCH OF SGR, 1ST JUNE 2017





The Council of Governors takes great exception with the treatment of one of our members, the Governor of Mombasa County, H.E. Ali Hassan Joho during the..



