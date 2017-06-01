UHURU will lose terribly! MUNYA finally reveals the bitter truth that Jubilee doesn’t want to hear

Friday June 9, 2017 - Outspoken Meru Governor Peter Munya has told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to prepare for a humiliating defeat in August if they will not initiate and complete development projects in the County.





Speaking on Wednesday , Munya, who has been accused of being former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mole in Mt. Kenya, said Jubilee will not get any vote from Meru if Uhuru/ Ruto will not...



