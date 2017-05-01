UHURU will kill KIKUYUs with goodies - See what he gave them on Madaraka as other Kenyans die

..Government had secured a deal from Hungary to set up an ultra-modern cancer research centre in Nyeri which will cater for cancer patients in the entire Mt. Kenya region.





“Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has just arrived from Hungary where she has secured funding for a cancer centre.”





“This facility will cater for patients in Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Laikipia Meru and Isiolo,” Uhuru said.





Besides, Uhuru also announced the extension of the Thika Super Highway to Nyeri-Nanyuki up to Isiolo to connect with the LAPSSET corridor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



