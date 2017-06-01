UHURU urinates on Kenyans again as he bans sending of text messages during elections - Is he scared?

..premium rate content in vernacular.





The two Government agencies noted that the move is to tame hate messages through SMS and social media during electioneering period.





The bulk and premium content by political parties will from now on be communicated in English and Kiswahili languages only.





Besides, prior to sending a political message, Content Service Providers (CSPs) shall make a request to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) at least 48 hours before sending the message.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



