UHURU tells RAILA to find a favourable company that will print ballot papers - I will still beat you on 8/8

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:52

Thursday June 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to find a company that will print ballot papers instead of trying to incite Kenyans against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).


The ballot papers tender is causing a storm in the country as the key political factions in the contest pull hairs on the matter.

Raila accused top Jubilee leaders of..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno