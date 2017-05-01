UHURU should stop attacking RAILA he should prepare to go home and I can beat him like SHEBESH

Monday June 4, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to stop attacking NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during their campaign rallies.





Addressing journalists after attending a Church Service in Riruta on Sunday , Kidero who was accompanied by Nairobi Women Representative hopeful, Esther Passaris, accused Uhuru and Ruto of trying to awaken the ghost 2007-08 post election violence by trying to whip up tribal emotions.





Kidero also asked Uhuru to..



