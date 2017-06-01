UHURU says RAILA ODINGA is using ‘40 tribes against 2 mantra’ – He wants bloodshed in August!

Saturday June 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of trying to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.





Speaking in a rally in Bomet on Friday , Uhuru said Raila is treading the same path that led to the 2007/2008 post election violence.





"Yesterday he was talking about 'wenye inchi' and 'wenye wanafaa kurudi kwao' (those who belong and those who should return to where they came from) ... and that is the same language he used to create conflict last time," Uhuru said.





But in a...



