UHURU says LUHYAs will be his and Western will be his stronghold in August! I will beat RAILA badly.
Thursday June 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed confidence of reclaiming Western region ahead of the August elections after a dismal performance in that region in 2013.
In 2013, Uhuru performed dismally in the region which is regarded as a bastion of National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.
Speaking in Busia County on Wednesday, Uhuru said that he is working closely with....
