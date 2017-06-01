UHURU says he’ll give RAILA ODINGA a dose of his own medicine in August! I will send him to Bondo

Monday June 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Jubilee Party supporters that he will beat National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Amolo Odinga, hands down in August.





Speaking in Thika town on Sunday , Uhuru urged the electorate to turn out in large numbers to re-elect him.





The Head of State also took a swipe at leaders aligned to NASA, accusing them of inciting the voters ahead of..



