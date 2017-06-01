UHURU/ RUTO’s cheap unga is a total disaster - Cofeck now confirms what RAILA has been saying

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofeck) has confirmed that the so-called cheap unga by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is a total failure because it does not reach the poor as it was intended.





In a press statement yesterday, Cofeck Secretary General, Stephen Mutoro, asked the Jubilee Government to do away with the subsidized maize flour since it does not benefit the targeted millions of poor Kenyans.





He termed the move by Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government to...



