UHURU/ RUTO’s cheap unga is a total disaster - Cofeck now confirms what RAILA has been saying

..release money for importation of subsidized maize as a big corruption scandal which must be investigated.





Besides, he said importation of more subsidized maize into the country would be bad for the economy and is unsustainable.





“The Government has just confirmed our fears that they are only interested in using public money to enrich few individuals,” Mutoro said.





“Supermarkets are reluctant to sell the subsidized maize flour as it takes more shelf space and yet it offers them comparatively low margins.”





“Some unscrupulous business people are also re-packaging the subsidized flour to rake in over sh30 for 2 kg packet.”





“This is perhaps one of the major threats to the programme,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



