UHURU/ RUTO wish MVURYA/ CHIDZUGA never joined from ODM! See how they have ruined them

Saturday June 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party appears to be losing ground in Kwale County following the political differences between Governor Salim Mvurya and Women Representative Zainab Chidzuga.





The unending political squabbles between the two leaders, both of who defected from Raila Odinga’s ODM to the ruling party, has weakened Jubilee in the region to an unprecedented level.





Their split is reportedly working in favour of..



