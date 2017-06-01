UHURU/ RUTO will beat RAILA ODINGA with over 52 percent in August – Political scientist says

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - A renowned political scientist has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to stop talking about NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga in their campaigns if they want to beat him by a landslide in August.





Commenting in one of the local dailies, Dr Julius Kones said Uhuru and Ruto should focus more on what they have achieved instead of attacking Raila and his Vitendawilis.





“Jubilee has tried, but I think they are focussing more on individuals rather than on..



