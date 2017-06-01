UHURU/ RUTO tear into RAILA’s manifesto and reduce him to nothing - He can’t be President of Kenya

UHURU/ RUTO tear into RAILA’s manifesto and reduce him to nothing - He can’t be President of KenyaNews 07:40
Thursday June 29, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took their Jubilee campaigns to Kirinyaga County, where they tore into the National Super Alliance (NASA) manifesto which was launched on Tuesday.
The President and his Deputy described Raila Odinga’s manifesto as a hollow document that would derail the country’s growth.
Uhuru criticized the Opposition for its clamor to introduce a..
Page 1 2