UHURU/ RUTO please! Chaos as Kenyans scramble for the Sh90 unga in a supermarket (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - This disheartening video of people fighting for Government subsidised Unga at a Supermarket brings to the fore the gravity of the current food crisis in the country.





The raw clip shows desperate and hungry Kenyans scrambling for the highly scarce commodity.





Despite the supermarket stuff insisting on two packets per person, the impatient shoppers grabbed whatever they could before the maize flour was unloaded into shelves.





Watch the video below.



