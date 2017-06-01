UHURU/ RUTO may be disqualified from August polls as they are caught read handed buying votes!News 05:15
Monday June 12, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, now risk being disqualified from the August 8th General Elections.
This is after they were accused of buying votes ahead of polls contrary to the Elections Act which prohibits politicians from buying votes to influence the outcome of the elections.
National Super Alliance (NASA) has accused Uhuru/ Ruto of buying votes with...
Page 1 2