UHURU/ RUTO may be disqualified from August polls as they are caught read handed buying votes!

..IDP money in the name of compensation saying such a move cannot be allowed to go on.





They called on the IEBC to take stern action against Jubilee, including disqualifying Uhuru/ Ruto from the race, in accordance with the law.





“We are calling on the IEBC to look at the issue and take action.”





“Jubilee had four years to address IDP situation and it failed.”



“It is therefore not right for them to use money to hoodwink the IDPs who suffered inhumane treatment.”



“They should have paid them several years ago,” Musalia Mudavadi said.





Early this week, President Uhuru Kenyatta handed the IDPs in Kisii and Nyamira Counties close to sh800 million as compensation in a bid to win their votes in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



