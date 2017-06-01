UHURU/ RUTO in deep trouble as police go after them for disrupting RAILA’s rally in Kapsabet, Nandi.

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is now officially under investigations for attempting to disrupt former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance ((NASA) rally in Kapsabet on Sunday .





Speaking yesterday, Nandi County Commissioner, Lucy Mulili, confirmed that the police are investigating the scuffle between NASA and Jubilee supporters during Opposition’s rally in Kapsabet.





She said they were keen to..



