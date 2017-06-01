UHURU/ RUTO in deep trouble as police go after them for disrupting RAILA’s rally in Kapsabet, Nandi.

..bring the Jubilee hooligans who disrupted the NASA rally to book to serve as a deterrent to future political intolerance in the county.





“Security officers are keeping an eye on all campaign rallies to ensure any aspirant who contravenes the electoral code of conduct is reprimanded and dealt with accordingly,” Mulili said.





Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee is accused of sending goons to disrupt NASA rally in Kapsabet which attracted a huge crowd despite the region being a Jubilee stronghold.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



