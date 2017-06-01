UHURU/ RUTO cornered in Budalangi & forced to do the unthinkable as residents heckle them over unga

Thursday June 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took their Jubilee campaigns to Busia County, which is considered a NASA stronghold, yesterday where they traversed the entire County selling the Jubilee agenda.





However, it was not a smooth ride for the President and his Deputy when they landed in Budalangi as residents cornered them over the imaginary subsidized unga and the high cost of living.





The irked locals chanted unga slogans as Uhuru/ Ruto tried to...



